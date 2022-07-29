Drug Trafficking Charges after Two-Year Investigation, Bangor, Maine

Drug Trafficking Charges after Two-Year Investigation, Bangor, Maine

MDEA

Two Year Investigation for Distribution of Fentanyl

Two people have been arrested after a two year investigation into the distribution of fentanyl in the Greater Bangor area. An additional charge for one of the individuals relates to the 2021 overdose death of  a Bangor woman.

Multiple agencies were involved including the Bangor Maine Police Department, Maine Drug Enforcement Agency and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The focus of the investigation was on a group from Lowell, Massachusetts “after identifying a suspected source of supply of fentanyl contributed to the overdose death in Bangor in 2021.”

As part of the case, law enforcement conducted undercover purchases from 26-year-old Lawrence Camillo from Lowell, MA. Camillo would stay at local Maine hotels and “distribute fentanyl to local drug users.”

Search Warrant

A search warrant was executed on the night of Wednesday, July 27 around 10:30 p.m. at rooms at the Hollywood Slots Casino in Bangor. Seized in the search was “approximately 670 grams of fentanyl, 110 grams of cocaine and $14,000 in suspect drug proceeds were seized. The estimated street value of the drugs seized is approximately $75,000.”

Two Individuals Arrested and Charged

  • Lawrence Camillo was arrested and charged with Class A, Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs and Class B, Trafficking in Schedule Drugs. Bail was set at $120,000 cash. Causing the death of another was the aggravating factor.
  • Also arrested was 26-year-old Joel Peralta from Lowell, MA. He was charged with Class A, Aggravated Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs and Class B Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs. No bail was set.
Get our free mobile app

MDEA Tip-Line

Contact the MDEA by texting MDEA to TIP411 (847411) if you have any information related to illegal drugs sales in your area. You can also call the MDEA tip-line at 1-800-452-6457.

Authorities said “All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”

Parents Should Familiarize Themselves with These Illegal Drugs

Knowledge is power, especially when it comes to recognizing and understanding when your child becomes involved with illegal drugs.

Illegal To Do This At Maine Beaches

It's summertime and we're all heading to Maine's beautiful beaches. But, there are things that are illegal to do at Maine Beaches so, in order to be helpful, I made of list of some of these weird things that you cannot do at Maine beaches.
Filed Under: bangor, Drug Trafficking Charges, Two-Year Investigation
Categories: Articles, Maine News, News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top