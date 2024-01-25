Brewer Woman Faces Charges for Bangor Hit-and-Run of a Pedestrian

Bangor Police have charged a Brewer woman for the hit-and-run of a pedestrian on Union Street.

Where Did This Happen?

Lieutenant Jason Stuart says Bangor Police were called to Union Street, near the intersection of Fourteenth Street, at approximately 6:30 Thursday night. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 46-year-old Bangor man who had been struck by a vehicle.

What Do We Know About the Victim?

The victim, whose name has not been released, was transported to a local hospital. At the last report, he was listed in stable condition.

Have Police Found the Driver?

Officials say the driver did not stop after hitting the pedestrian. Police released this picture of a vehicle allegedly fleeing the scene of the accident, in hopes of finding the driver.

Bangor Police Department Bangor Police Department loading...

Now, a Brewer woman has been charged in connection with this crash.

Christy Cote, 46, was interviewed by police and is now charged with:

Leaving the scene of a personal injury accident

Operating after license suspension

Bangor Police wish to thank all those who contributed information and helped with this investigation.

This is the second time in a week that a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Bangor. On Tuesday, January 23rd, an 89-year-old Brewer man was hit by a vehicle on York Street. In that case the driver, a 79-year-old Bangor man, stopped and cooperated with the police. At the last report, the elderly man was in stable condition at the hospital.

We'll update this story as more details become available.

