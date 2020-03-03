Driver Charged in Littleton Rollover Crash

The Aroostook County Sheriff’s Office says speed and alcohol were factors in a rollover crash in Littleton Monday evening that sent the driver to the hospital.

Deputy Benjamin Boutilier responded to the crash shortly after 7:15 p.m. The investigation determined that 26-year-old Kody White was driving his Chevy Blazer on the Wiley Road when he failed to stop at the intersection. White lost control of the SUV, causing it to roll over.

Police say White was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Houlton Regional Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He was charged with Operating Under the Influence.

Deputy Boutilier was assisted on scene by Maine State Police, Border Patrol, Littleton Fire Department, and Houlton Fire Department.

The vehicle was towed by Westerdahl’s Towing of Littleton.