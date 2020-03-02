Dramatic Finish in 250-Mile Dog Sled Race In Maine

FORT KENT, Maine (AP) — A Canadian musher has crossed the finish line 35 seconds ahead of his closest competitor to win the Can-Am Crown 250-mile dog sled race across the wilderness of northern Maine.

Denis Tremblay was the Can-Am Crown runner-up four times before recording his victory in a dramatic fashion Monday morning.

Second-place finisher Katherine Langlais was 12 minutes behind him at the start of the final 43-mile sprint, but closed the gap to 35 seconds for the closest finish in race history.

The grueling race, which began Saturday, takes mushers to Portage Lake and then to the town of Allagash before looping back to Fort Kent.