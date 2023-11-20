Dover-Foxcroft Police Officer Loses His Home, 2 Dogs to Fire

A member of the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department lost his home to a fire over the weekend that also claimed the lives of his family's two dogs.

Where Was the Fire?

The fire on Bear Hill Road was reported Sunday afternoon at the home of Dover-Foxcroft Police Officer Tysen Ober and his family. No one was home at the time of the fire so no people were injured, but the family lost their two dogs despite the best efforts of firefighters to save them. The house is considered a total loss.

Is There a Way We Can Help the Officer's Family?

Dover-Foxcroft Police say there were at least eleven different fire departments who responded to the scene, assisting the local firefighters. In a post on the department's Facebook page, police officials thanked members of the community who have reached out. A list of needed items is currently being compiled and will be posted on the police department's Facebook page to let people know how they can help the Ober family get back on their feet.

In the meantime, checks written to Tysen and Amanda Ober can be dropped off at the Dover-Foxcroft Police Department.

How Did the Fire Start?

Fire officials watched video from a ring camera at the house to determine how the blaze began. Dover-Foxcroft Fire Chief Brian Gaudet told WVII-TV that investigators observed an outside ground fault circuit interrupter (GFI) outlet on the porch that failed and started the fire.

