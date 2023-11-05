Don’t Miss ‘A Haunted Christmas’ At Maineiac Manor In Bangor

Nothing says Christmas like having the crap scared out of you...right?

The crew at Maineiac Manor don't consider haunted houses as something that only occurs during Halloween season, no, they like to put the fear of God into you pretty much 365 days a year.

Maineiac Manor located in the Bangor Mall had such a good time scaring the hell out of people up on Halloween, they have decided that they are coming back again for the holidays. Another creepy Christmas-themed haunted house is coming your way next month.

Picture snow covered, cobweb laden halls decked with ominous wreaths and ornaments that seem to watch your every move. As you navigate through their festively frightening maze, you’ll encounter ghastly elves, sinister snowmen, and, of course, the one and only Krampus in his blood-red sleigh.

Maineiac Manor will transform into a Christmas-themed haunted house unlike anything you’ve ever seen. This is a full-on haunted house set during the Christmas season.

Deck the halls with skulls and bodies, during the first two weeks of December with Saturday and Sunday events.

Here are the dates and times for the Christmas Haunted House:

Saturday, December 2nd 3-7pm

Sunday, December 3rd 1-5pm

Saturday, December 9th 3-7pm

Sunday, December 10th 1-5pm

Maineiac Manor, located in the former Hollister location in the Bangor Mall, which is directly across from Spencer's, is the Bangor area’s coolest Haunted House with over 6,500 square feet, and they are ready to make you scared to death of the undead!

Tickets may be purchased in advance online or at the door on the day of the event.

Since you don't normally equate Christmas with haunted houses, we found some cool videos of them from around the country! It looks like a unique and fun experience to share with your friends!