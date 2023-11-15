Dog and Owner Injured after Hit-and-Run in Maine
Police are looking for a driver after a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian and dog in Saco on Monday night. The Saco Police Department said the incident happened around 6:02 pm on Forest Street.
Driver Hit the Pedestrian and Dog and Fled the Scene
The person who was hit was walking their dog and was crossing the street when “a vehicle, described as a small light-colored vehicle, struck them and their dog and fled the scene toward Boom Road. It is believed that the involved vehicle will have driver-side damage,” said police.
Dog and Owner Injured and Given Medical Attention
The person's name and age was not released. They were taken to Maine Medical Center in Portland for a leg injury. The dog was taken to a local veterinarian for treatment. No additional information was made available.
Police Looking for Information
Contact the Saco Police at (207) 284-4535 if you have any information about the hit-and-run. The investigation into the incident is active and remains open as police work to identify the driver.
