Did You Catch Rene’s Blooper Live? It Will Make You Smile

Did you catch that?

If you walk up to most longtime Aroostook County and New Brunswick residents and you say the name Rene, more often than not people will associate that with Rene Cloukey of WAGM-TV. He has been the sports director at the station for decades and I don't think I could count high enough to the number of hours he has spent on-air over the years.

Rene has been the constant presence at the station through time and has brought us appointment television such as Sports Extra and The Road to Bangor. If anyone deserves a vacation, it is Rene. If you didn't notice, he was on break for a week before coming back to the airwaves last week. Like most of us after some time off, Rene had a little dust to shake off. Rene broke a cardinal rule, by accident, on his first night back. This could be one of the very few "bloopers "of his career caught on camera.

Rene handled the faux pas with a touch of humor and was able to carry on into his segment without missing a beat! This made for great television and he also saw the humor in it by sharing the clip to his own Facebook page. Thank you, Rene for sharing your blooper with all of us and showing us that even seasoned pros can slip up from time to time. By the way for anyone who may be interested, Rene says he could use some help shooting highlights over the coming months during basketball season. Scroll his page to find the link and description of what he will need from you.