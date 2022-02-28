Despite What You’ve Heard, the L.L. Bean Outlet in Freeport is NOT Closing!

Once again, you can't believe everything you hear on the internet.

Scammers are great at what they do. There are ads making the rounds on Facebook for an incredible sale because the L.L. Bean Outlet store in Freeport is closing. Nothing could be further from the truth and L.L. Bean is doing all they can to fight these terrible ads spurring the worst rumor ever!

The worst part is that these ads look legit and it was less about the deals and more about the outlet closing! When I heard, 'Hey, the L.L. Bean Outlet is closing!' I damn near fell out of my seat! I immediately called the outlet and a very nice person named Wendy took my call. When I asked her about the rumor of the outlet store closing, she said with a heavy sigh,

That's spam. It's not true. Nothing could be further from the truth and the next time you are in Freeport, I hope you stop by the outlet store.

She said that L.L. Bean is very aware of the scam/spam/fake news crap making the rounds. L.L. Bean is not alone. Whoever does this (someone on Facebook suggested China) makes ads that look pretty legitimate. The savings are incredible, and many people have unfortunately fallen for the scam. Apparently, there are ads for Home Depot, Walmart, North Face, and Muck Boots to name a few.

So, this is a cautionary tale that goes back to what your mom used to tell you,

If it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Please report ANY ad on Facebook claiming that the L.L. Bean Outlet store is closing!