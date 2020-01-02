Demi Lovato is reportedly "happy'" for Wilmer Valderrama following his engagement to Amanda Pacheco.

On New Year's Day (January 1), the That '70s Show alum revealed he popped the question to his model girlfriend after eight months of dating. He shared a stunning photo of his beach-side proposal in San Diego via Instagram.

"It's just us now. 01-01-2020," he captioned the shot.

Hours after the news made headlines, E! News published a report revealing how Valderrama's ex-girlfriend feels. According to the site, Lovato wants "the best" for the actor and she's glad he found love again with Pacheco.

"She's happy for Wilmer if he's happy. She always wants the best for him in life and is glad he has found love," a source said. "They will always be friends and have a special place in each other's hearts."

Though fans always believe Valderrama and Lovato would eventually find their way back to one another, sources say the "Sober" singer "realized he wasn't going to be her life partner and she's known that for a while. She moved on from that and has been going in a different direction. She wishes him all the best though."

The former couple dated for nearly six years before announcing their split in 2016.

"After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship," they wrote in a joint statement at the time. "This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another."