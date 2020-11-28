How a Photo of a Turkey Got Demi Lovato Canceled on Social Media

Demi Lovato is facing backlash on social media due to... photos of turkeys?

It all started earlier this month, when the "Anyone" singer visited a farm sanctuary. It's no secret that Lovato has always been an animal lover and she was photographed cuddling adorable animals. She posted about her experience online and the sanctuary shared images from her visit.

"I recently visited @farmsanctuary, which is the first animal rescue specifically for farm animals in the U.S. I spent the day with cows, goats, sheep, pigs, donkeys and turkeys, who were all rescued from cruelty," she shared.

"The highlight of my tour was cuddling with a rescued turkey named Sandy," she added. "Not only are these animals cute, but they are forgiving. The animals at @farmsanctuary had to learn to trust humans after what they’d been through, and their strength and resilience is amazing! Check out adoptaturkey.org or @farmsanctuary’s page for more information! #AdoptATurkey."

But then, on Thanksgiving (November 26), Lovato shared an image of an oven-roasted turkey on her Instagram Story. "I'm thankful for all of you," she captioned the image. Naturally, people on social media immediately began sharing Lovato's two photos—one of her cuddling a turkey, the other of her roasting one—side by side.

Do you think it's hypocritical to pose with a rescued turkey a few weeks before stuffing and roasting one for your Thanksgiving feast?

See the posts, below.