Demi Lovato Debuts New Tattoo Inspired by ‘Spiritual Awakening’

Demi Lovato revealed the deep meaning behind her latest tattoo.

The 27-year-old performer posted photos of her recent back tattoo on Instagram and shared the inspiration behind the piece. The "Anyone" singer explained that she went dark on social media to prepare for her Grammy Awards and Super Bowl performances but now wanted to share her new "meaningful" new ink.

Lovato was introduced to tattoo artist Alessandro Capozzi through her manager Scooter Braun. Capozzi and Lovato worked together to create the "Divine Feminine Destruction Effect." The singer confessed that she had no idea she was going to get a new tattoo in the first place and it was the chance meeting that made it happen.

"Getting tatted by him was an experience I’ve never had before," she shared. "I told him about my life and where I was at in that moment and we created a combination [of] images that best symbolized the spiritual awakening I was having."

The inspiration for the tattoo was a fallen angel being lifted by "3, pure, angelic doves (the Holy Trinity) as her inner light is being guided by a higher consciousness, and the disintegration of her dark wings was representing the darkness I was shedding," Lovato wrote.

She added, "Alessandro - you are extremely talented and I can’t wait for more!! Thank you for this special experience.. the only bummer is I can’t physically see this amazing artwork because it’s on my back."

"I still can’t believe how life like this looks and it healed amazing [sic] as well," Lovato concluded.

See the photos, below.