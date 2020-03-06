Demi Lovato Reveals How She ‘Protects’ Herself on Social Media Lately

Demi Lovato opened up about her relationship with social media and how she "protects" herself from trolls.

In a new interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe on Friday (March 6), the 27-year-old singer discussed her musical comeback, her new single "I Love Me" and why social media is no longer important to her.

Though she's back on Instagram and Twitter to promote her new music, Lovato took a break in July 2019 after she defended her new manager Scooter Braun amid his highly-publicized battle with Taylor Swift. Before that, she also deactivated her Twitter account following backlash over jokes she made about rapper 21 Savage.

“My relationship to social media is very simple right now," she said. "I don't let people tag me and stuff. Um, I turned that set off on the settings. I don't even think I have like, I let the comments on. I mean, I might. I, I don't even really check to be honest. I wouldn't even know. But it's just so not important to me."

The pop star then explained that she uses the platform solely to connect with her fans.

"What's important is that when I get to communicate with my fans, so sometimes I have, I follow some fan accounts or just have some fans that I message back and forth," she said. "Like staying in communication with them through that way or utilizing social media to have a platform and get my message across that way is important as well."

"But when it comes to things like letting it ruin my, (laughs) you know, mood... because someone said something negative, I don't let it do that anymore," Lovato added." And I've gone to great lengths to actually protect myself from that, which I think unfortunately is something that people have to do nowadays."