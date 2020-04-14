Demi Lovato Says She’s ‘Not Friends’ With Selena Gomez Anymore

Demi Lovato revealed that she and Selena Gomez are no longer friends, though she does continue to keep in touch with another former Disney Channel peer.

Speaking to Harper's BAZAAR for her May 2020 cover story, Lovato opened up about the status of her relationships with former fellow Disney stars Gomez, Cyrus and the Jonas Brothers.

The "Anyone" singer, who grew up close friends with Gomez after first meeting and appearing together on Barney & Friends back in 2002, admitted that the previously inseparable pair of ex-besties are no longer close whatsoever.

Even though Gomez posted a supportive message about Lovato's powerful performance at the 2020 Grammy Awards back in January, Gomez hinted to the magazine that Gomez's praise felt awkward or disingenuous.

"When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her, so it felt..." Lovato shared, before reeling it in for a more PR-friendly response: "I will always have love for her, and I wish everybody nothing but the best.”

Lovato also revealed that she doesn't keep in touch with the Jonas Brothers, who she worked with on Camp Rock in 2008 and Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam in 2010. (Lovato and Joe Jonas also previously dated.)

But there is one Disney Channel star Lovato still hangs with: Miley Cyrus.

"I talk to Miley," Lovato shared. "She’s awesome, and I love her to death and always will, always have. But I think she’s kind of the only one from that era that I still stay in touch with."

In March, Lovato and Cyrus teamed up on the latter's "Brightminded" live stream.