Sam Smith sparked Demi Lovato collaboration rumors after the pop star's name was spotted in one of their pop-up stores for the upcoming song "To Die For."

On Thursday (February 13), the "How Do You Sleep?" hitmaker announced their third studio album, To Die For, is coming out on May 1 — and now, fans are convinced the "Anyone" singer will be featured on a track after a mannequin labeled "Demi Lovato" was placed in the pop-up store promoting the new single.

Neither of them has confirmed or denied the speculation but fans are very excited about the possibility.

The collaboration rumors come after Smith praised Lovato's comeback at the 2020 Grammys. After delivered one of the most powerful performances of her career, they took to Instagram to reveal how blown away they were.

"I am in tears. That is singing. That is heart and that is truth," Smith wrote.

In November 2017, the 27-year-old singer also showed Lovato some love after she covered their hit song "Too Good at Goodbyes" at BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge in London. The cover caught Smith's attention and they could not help but tweet their praises, writing, "YES @ddlovato SAAAAAAANG IT."

Lovato returned the compliment, replying, "LOVE YOU and I LOVE your new music!!" before Smith answered back, "Ditto!! 'Only forever' has me deeply into my feelings xx congratulations beautiful xx"

During her BBC visit, Lovato called Smith "such a sweetheart" and said she's "dying to collaborate" with them.

It looks like her wish might have come true...