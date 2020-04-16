Demi Lovato and Sam Smith's "I'm Ready" lyrics are empowering and just what we need right now!

The pop duo make for a winning pair on their sweeping new musical team-up, "I'm Ready," which, according to Smith, "celebrates LQBTQ+ in all its forms"

"I don't know if you're queer like me, but for someone who is, sports might be frightening, a trigger. So to be an athlete in a music video with Demi Lovato was amazing," the British musician said of the music video for the song, which marries disco and Olympic aesthetics.

Listen to "I'm Ready" and watch the music video, below:

Check out Demi Lovato and Sam Smith's "I'm Ready" lyrics, below:

[Verse 1: Sam Smith]

It's a cold night in my bed in the heat of the summer

I've been waitin' patiently for a beautiful lover

He's not a cheater, a believer

He's a warm, warm-blooded achiever

It's a lonely night in my bed in the heat of the summer, oh

[Pre-Chorus: Sam Smith]

It's so hard when you're with someone

Your heart breaks and it ain't no fun

But I gotta take that risk tonight

[Chorus: Sam Smith & Demi Lovato]

I'm ready, I'm ready, I'm ready, I'm ready

For someone to love me (For someone to love me)

I'm ready (I'm ready), I'm ready (I'm ready)

I'm ready (I'm ready), I'm ready (I'm ready)

For someone to love me, for someone to love me

Ooh, yeah

[Verse 2: Demi Lovato]

It's a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter

No, I've been lookin' hard for a lover disguised as a sinner

No, not a cheater, a redeemer

He's a cold, cold-blooded defeater

It's a hot night in my head in the chill of the winter, no

[Pre-Chorus: Both & Demi Lovato]

It's so hard when you're with someone

Your heart breaks and it ain't no fun (Breaks)

But I gotta take that risk tonight

[Chorus: Demi Lovato & Sam Smith]

I'm ready, I'm ready, I'm ready, I'm ready

For someone to love me (For someone to love me)

I'm ready (I'm ready), I'm ready (I'm ready)

I'm ready (I'm ready), I'm ready (I'm ready)

For someone to love me, for someone to love me, yeah

[Bridge: Sam Smith & Demi Lovato]

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh

It's a cold night in my bed in the heat of the summer (Summer, summer)

No, I've been lookin' hard for a lover disguised as a sinner (Sinner, sinner, sinner)

[Chorus: Sam Smith & Demi Lovato, Both]

I'm ready (I'm ready), I'm ready (I'm ready)

I'm ready (I'm ready), I'm ready (I'm ready)

For someone to love me (For someone to love me)

I'm ready (I'm ready), I'm ready (I'm ready)

I'm ready (I'm ready), I'm ready (I'm ready)

For someone to love me