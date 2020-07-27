Demi Lovato Reflects on Her ‘Blessed’ Life Two Years After Drug Overdose

Demi Lovato celebrated her life and sobriety two years after her near-fatal overdose.

In a powerful Instagram post, the "Sober" singer shared a note reflecting on how far she's come and how her life has become "something beyond [her] wildest dreams" after announcing her engagement to boyfriend Max Ehrich.

"Today is my miracle day,” Lovato began. "I’m so blessed to have one. It represents how the doctors at Cedar’s Sinai saved my life. How my life has become something beyond my wildest dreams. Only two years after that terrible day, I’m engaged to the love of my life, and I can genuinely say I feel free of my demons. Each and every one."

"I never thought this feeling was possible," she continued. "And it's not just because I fell in love (although that didn't hurt), but because over the past 2 years, I've done more work on myself than I have in my entire life."

"Things that used to keep me down for weeks or even months, pass like tropical storms because my relationship with God has provided me infinite security," Lovato explained.

The 27-year-old pop star went on to acknowledge that while her relationship with the soap opera actor has contributed to her happiness, she made a promise to fully love herself before loving anyone else.

"Long before I had an engagement ring on my ring finger, I had the word 'me' [her tattoo] to remind myself that no matter what, I vow to love myself," she added. "You can't fully love another without loving yourself first."

Check out Lovato's full post, below:

In the comments section, Elrich praised his fiancée's strength, writing, "I couldn’t not video this moment. You are the most resilient, strong, compassionate, beautiful angel. I cannot imagine my world without you in it and I’m grateful beyond words that God kept you here. I love you so much and can’t wait for our future."