Demi Lovato's bold new piercing is located right next to the giant spider tattoo on their newly shaved head — and it is a look.

Lovato previously posted this explaining the meaning behind the tattoo, which is apparently a figure in Indigenous American mythology:

"It was Grandmother Spider who taught us many things. She taught us about pottery and weaving. She taught us about fire and light and dark. She taught us that we are all connected on the web — each one of us having our own place in the world."

Lovato got the spider inked on their buzzed head by celebrity favorite tattoo artist Dr. Woo on Jan. 9. Dr. Woo has tattooed celebrities such as Justin and Hailey Bieber, Olivia Wilde, David Beckham, Selena Gomez and many more.

Lovato's large spider tat sits right above their ear. They also recently added a new piercing on the ear the ink sits above.

The piercing is known as an industrial piercing — it's a bar positioned across the top of the ear that connects two separate cartilage piercings.

Lovato got the tattoo and piercing after completing another treatment at rehab, People reports.

An insider told People that Lovato is "committed to their well-being, and through their life, they plan to do regular check-ins to make sure they are putting themselves first."

Lovato was previously California sober, which means they were consuming some alcohol and smoking weed. The singer recently became "sober, sober," stating that it's "the only way to be."