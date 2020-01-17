Demi Lovato's new album will reportedly address her 2018 overdose and rehab stint.

On Friday (January 17) TMZ published a report detailing the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer's plan to release new music in the first half of 2020. Though she's still working on the tracks, she wants to drop them by summer. According to the outlet, the new album, will "touch on her OD in July 2018," as well as "her time in rehab, her sobriety and the journey/struggle to get there."

TMZ also reports a tour is also possible but nothing is confirmed as of right now.

The news follows a big week of announcements for the pop star, who confirmed she's performing at the 2020 Grammys on January 26 and she's singing the national anthem at this year's Super Bowl on February 2. She'll join Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who are headling the halftime show.

Lovato's upcoming gigs will mark her first live performances since suffering the overdose. Since then, she's been committed to her sobriety and her career. Not only did she hire Scooter Braun as her manager but she landed a guest-starring role on Will & Grace, in which she plays Will's surrogate mother. She also joined the cast of Will Ferrell's upcoming Netflix comedy film, Eurovision.

It looks like 2020 is shaping up to be a huge year for Lovato... and it only just started.