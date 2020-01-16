Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2020.

On Thursday morning (January 16), the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer announced she'll perform the "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Super Bowl LIV, where she'll hit the stage in front of thousands at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on February 2. She also joins Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, who are headlining the halftime show.

"Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV," Lovato wrote on Instagram. "See you in Miami."

The pop star will join a long list of A-list celebrities who previously performed the national anthem at the Super Bowl, including Lady Gaga, Pink, Kelly Clarkson, Alicia Keys, Whitney Houston and Faith Hill.

The performance will come a week after Lovato takes the stage at the 2020 Grammys. She recently confirmed she will sing at this year's award show, joining previously announced performers Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish and more.

"I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing," she teased on January 14.

Lovato's Grammys and Super Bowl appearances mark her first time performing live since her drug overdose in July 2018. Following the pop star's near-death experience, she took a break from music to focus on her sobriety, but it seems like she's ready to make her official comeback in 2020.