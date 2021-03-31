Welcome to PopCrush's Daily Break! Here's a breakdown of today's hottest pop culture and lifestyle stories as heard on PopCrush Nights, airing across the country. Check out Demi Lovato's adoption interest, Addison Rae's latest controversy and more, below.

Demi Lovato Might Want To Adopt Someday



Demi Lovato talked about her future in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. "I totally thought that I'd be married, maybe pregnant, by now," the singer shared. When Joe asked her if she wants to have children of her own, she shared, "I used to. I think if anything, I want to adopt, more than anything." (via People)

What Does Your Drink Order Say About You?

Apparently, what you drink often says a lot about your personality. For example, if you like fruity drinks, you're fun and carefree. According to this data, beer and wine are the most common "go-to" drink orders. (via People)

Addison Rae and Jimmy Fallon Face Backlash After TikTok Dance Sketch



Addison Rae sparked controversy after appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she taught Jimmy some TikTok dances without crediting the Black creators who made them. (via Just Jared)

Bridgerton Season 2 To Have Meghan and Harry Storyline

Bridgerton Season 2 is going to have its very own Meghan and Harry storyline. Adjoa Andoh, otherwise known as Lady Danbury, said characters Daphne and Simon will face "all the vagaries of what that is like for young people with a new baby." She added, "I mean, Harry and Meghan, what's it like when you have a new baby?" (via Cosmopolitan)

Goodwill Employee Finds $42,000 in a Donated Sweater

Goodwill employee, Andrea Lessing in Norman, Oklahoma found $42,000 wrapped up between donated sweaters. Andrea tracked down the owner of the money and returned it to them. The owner was so thankful that they gave her $1,000 as a thank you. (via Oklahoma News 4)

Kendall Jenner Adds More Security After Recent Break-In

A man broke into Kendall Jenner's backyard and tried to swim in her pool naked this past weekend. Following the incident, Kendall reportedly added more armed security guards to her team and increased security measures at her home. (via TMZ)

Nick Jonas Is Getting His Own Comic Book

In April, TidalWave Productions will release a new comic book about Nick Jonas. The book will focus on Nick's accomplishments and struggles. However, the comic was not approved or worked on by Nick or anyone from his team. (via TMZ)