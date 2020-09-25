Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich Share First Social Media Posts After Alleged Breakup

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich have returned to social media since their alleged split.

The "Confident" singer shared two Instagram Stories on Thursday (September 24). The first was a video of her in a mirror zooming in on her t-shirt that reads, "Dogs over people." The second post is a video clip of her in the makeup chair. Notably, her left hand was bare, with no engagement ring in sight.

See the photos, below.

Demi Lovato Instagram Story

On Thursday (September 24), The Young and the Restless star posted a photo of plain text that reads, "Jesus loves you." He didn't stop there. According to E! News, Ehrich also posted a since-deleted video to promote his music. He took a selfie video while getting his hair cut while singing along to his song. He captioned the clip with a white heart and wrote, "fight4u."

"Demi and Max were basically together 24/7 for months," a source told People. "They lived in a bubble with zero stress, and everything was just fun. Now they are both working and are on separate coasts."

Ehrich has recently been filming a project in Atlanta. Another source explained that they were having conflicts and that the distance "put a strain" on their relationship. "Max shot up in fame, and it's been hard," they added. "He got wrapped up in [Hollywood]."