Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich are engaged!

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer made the big announcement via Instagram on Thursday (July 23). Ehrich popped the question on a beach while a photographer hid in the rocks to capture the special moment.

Lovato shared photos of her ring and the moment along with a letter to her future husband.

"When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his 'little partner' - something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent," she wrote. "To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner."

"I knew I loved you the moment I met you," she wrote to Ehrich. "It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents), flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!"

Ehrich paid tribute to his bride-to-be in a similar heartwarming Instagram post.

"You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life," he wrote. "Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. Here’s to forever, baby."

"I’m so excited you are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world and I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together," he added. "I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL."

See the posts and Demi Lovato's engagement ring, below.