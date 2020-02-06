Demi Lovato and Machine Gun Kelly are the latest stars to spark dating rumors.

Days after performing the national anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl, the "Anyone" singer and "Bad Things" rapper were spotted leaving Soho House West Hollywood, a club in Los Angeles, in the wee hours of Wednesday morning (February 5). According to Page Six, the two walked out together but got into separate cars. However, sources say they saw Kelly's convertible following Lovato's SUV to her condo.

The musicians have yet to comment on the speculation but the pair first met in 2017 during Emo Nite LA. At the time, Lovato and Kelly even posed for a photo together.

Just weeks ago, Kelly was romantically linked to Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah, after they were spotted looking cozy at the Republic Records Grammys after-party. Before Cyrus, he and Kate Beckinsale (who also briefly dated Pete Davidson last year) were photographed leaving a Golden Globes after-party together.

As for Lovato, she recently split from model Austin Wilson after just a few months of dating, with sources telling People, "She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God. She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring."

The pop star allegedly confirmed the breakup to a fan via direct message, reportedly writing, "Please don't go after him. He's a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers."