Demi Lovato Announces New Single ‘I Love Me’

New Demi Lovato music is coming sooner than you think.

The 27-year-old pop star revealed that her new single, "I Love Me," will be released on Friday (March 6). The singer made the big announcement on her Instagram account on Monday (March 2).

"Couldn't keep it a secret any longer," she wrote in the caption of the post. "My new single #ILoveMe is out on Friday."

Fans also got a peek at her single cover which has "I [heart] me" in the upper left-hand corner, alongside a blurry Lovato wearing red lipstick and a matching red jacket on a city street.

Lovato's mother, Dianna De La Garza commented on the post, "The world’s not ready for this song."

"I Love Me" follows Lovato's breathtaking ballad "Anyone." The singer debuted the track at the Grammys where she cried through her performance while somehow managing to hit the incredibly high and long notes.

See the announcement, below.