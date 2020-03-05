Demi Lovato released an epic nostalgic music video for her latest single, "I Love Me."

The 27-year-old debuted the new song and music video at midnight on Friday (March 6). The anthem features the "Anyone" singer's impressive vocal range and positive lyrics.

The music video features a grown-up Lovato walking down a busy city street while passing by important moments from her past. She walks by two little girls who look remarkably similar to her and best friend Selena Gomez when they were on the television show, Barney, together as children.

She then passes by her character from the Camp Rock films, Mitchie Torres, donning her iconic costume from her "This Is Me" performance alongside Connect 3 (Jonas Brothers) characters. She also pays homage to her "Confident" music video with a quick scene of a look-alike wearing the exact costume from the music video, surrounded by security guards.

Watch the music video, below:

The single follows her 2020 Grammys performance where she debuted her comeback song, “Anyone.”

Check out the full "I Love Me" lyrics, below.

[Verse 1]

Flipping through all these magazines

Telling me who I'm supposed to be

Way too good at camouflage

Can't see what I am, I just see what I'm not

I'm guilty 'bout everything that I eat

Feeling myself is a felony

Jedi level sabotage

Voices in my head make up my entourage

[Pre-Chorus]

'Cause I'm a black belt when I'm beating up on myself

But I'm an expert at giving love to somebody else

I, I, me, myself and I don't see eye to eye

Me, myself and I (Yeah, yeah, yeah, oh)

[Chorus]

Oh, why do I compare myself to everyone?

And I always got my finger on the self-destruct

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Why am I always looking for a ride or die?

'Cause mine's the only heart I'm gonna have for life

All the times I went and f--ked it up (All the times I went and f--ked it up)

I wonder when I love me is enough (Yeah, yeah, yeah)

[Post-Chorus]

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I wonder when I love me is enough

I wonder when I love me is enough

[Verse 2]

Haters that live on the internet

Live in my head, should be paying rent

I'm way to good at listening

All these comments f--king up my energy

Repeat Pre-Chorus, Chorus and Post-Chorus

[Bridge]

I'm my own worst critic

Talk a whole lot of s--t

But I'm a ten out of ten

Even when I forget

I, I, I, I (I'm a ten out of ten, don't you ever forget it)

I'm my own worst critic

Talk a whole lot of s--t

But I'm a ten out of ten

Even when I forget

I, I, I, I

Repeat Post-Chorus

[Outro]

Yeah, Yeah, Yeah, Yeah