Demi Lovato just confirmed she's performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer made the announcement via Instagram on Tuesday (January 14), telling fans they can expect to see her hit the Grammys stage on January 26 in Los Angeles. She shared the exciting news alongside a stunning image of her wearing a long pink blazer, beige pants and black boots.

"I told you the next time you’d hear from me I’d be singing," she teased.

As previously reported, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, Lizzo, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are also set to perform at this year's award show. On January 11, Ariana Grande was confirmed as a performer as well.

The Grammys performance will mark Lovato's first since her 2018 overdose. Following her near-death experience, the 27-year-old pop star took a well-deserved break from music to focus on her health and sobriety. During that time, she hired manager Scooter Braun and has shared photos from inside the studio. She also joined the cast of Will & Grace as the recurring role of Jenny, Will's surrogate mother.

It looks like Lovato is ready to make her musical comeback and we're excited for what she has in store for us in 2020.