Demi Lovato is set to take the Grammys stage this weekend, where she will reportedly debut a new single that was written prior to her drug overdose.

The 27-year-old will allegedly perform a brand new song that she wrote four days before her overdose in July 2018, TMZ reports.

Previously, Lovato teased fans with the promise of new music and recording studio photos on her social media accounts.

"The lyrics [in the song] will reflect her state of mind during that time in her life," a source told TMZ about the new song, which is reportedly a "big ballad style" song that will be released for fans following the award ceremony.

"It would be the first song she'd perform at a big venue if she ever got the chance again," the source claimed.

Aside from the Grammys, Lovato is set to perform the National Anthem at the 2020 Super Bowl. In a resurfaced tweet from 2010, the singer tweeted that she would sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl one day.

The 2020 Grammy Awards air live from Los Angeles at 8 PM ET on CBS.