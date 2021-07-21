Demi Lovato Filmed First Sex Scene: “I Had a Little Anxiety’

Demi Lovato had a bit of anxiety over their first-ever sex scene.

On Tuesday (July 20), the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shared a photo of them in lingerie with their social media fans. Overall, the experience was positive for them and it gave them even more confidence.

"I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately," they shared. "Then, I thought about how proud I am for being able to feel comfortable enough in my skin to do that. I rarely ever showed my arms before... now I’m in this!! (Granted, it barely shows anything BUT STILL)."

"I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that," they explained. "It’s important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex."

In mirror selfies posted to Instagram, Lovato told fans to " meet [the character] Teddy." They are currently filming a pilot for the NBC comedy, Hungry. Lovato will portray a food stylist who is attempting to keep a healthy relationship with food and date decent men. Valerie Bertinelli will portray their mother, who is a restaurant owner.

According to Deadline, the show "follows a group of friends who belong to a food-issues group helping one another as they look for love, success and the perfect thing in the fridge that’s going to make it all better."