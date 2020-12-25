Demi Lovato Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder Recovery Journey, Shares Photos of Stretch Marks

Demi Lovato revealed details behind her struggle with her eating disorder and how she's been handling recovery.

On Christmas Eve (December 24), the "Anyone" singer shared a series of photos of her in a bathing suit. In the caption, she admitted that she used to genuinely believe that recovery from an eating disorder was not possible. "[I thought] that everyone was faking or secretly relapsing behind closed doors," she shared. "'Surely she throws up here and there,' 'she can’t POSSIBLY accept her cellulite'... those we’re just a few of the things that I used to tell myself growing up."

Lovato revealed that her dietician recently told her that "this is what eating disorder recovery looks like." She took the photos of herself over the summer and wanted to post them now to show gratitude for what she's overcome.

"I wanted to celebrate my stretch marks instead of being ashamed of them," she said. "I started wearing actual glitter paint on my stretch marks to celebrate my body and all of its features (whether society views them as good OR bad)."

Lovato then addressed those who are struggling with eating disorders. "Let this be a reminder to anyone who doesn’t think it’s possible: IT ACTUALLY IS," she exclaimed. "YOU CAN DO IT. I BELIEVE IN YOU. This year was tough.. be gentle on yourself if you slip up and remember to get right back on track because you’re WORTH THE MIRACLE OF RECOVERY."

