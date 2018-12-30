Demi Lovato Confirms Henry Levy Relationship Rumors

Demi Lovato and Henry Levy are Instagram official.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer posted a video on her Instagram Story of herself kissing Henry Levy -- her sober companion -- on a private jet. After the smooch, a big smile came over Lovato's face.

Lovato hasn't been active on social media following her overdose, though she has occasionally returned to express her gratitude to fans following her near death experience. She also recently shared a post slamming reports speculating about her health.

"I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don't believe what you read," she wrote. "People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening. If I feel like the world needs to know something, I will tell them MYSELF. Otherwise people stop writing about my recovery, because it's no one's business but mine. I am sober and grateful to be alive and taking care of ME."

She continued, "Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today.. but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying and making up s--- that you know nothing about. I still need space and time to heal."

Video confirmation of the 26-year-old's relationship with the fashion designer comes after a source told ET Online the pair are "casually dating." They first met a few years ago in rehab. Lovato is currently focused on her recovery following an apparent overdose, and has been leaning on Levy.

"Demi and Henry enjoy spending time together and are casually dating. Demi and Henry started out as friends but quickly realized they had a lot in common," the insider said. "Demi feels comfortable with Henry because she doesn't have to hide her past and can be honest with him about her addiction and recovery."

The source continued, "Demi's main focus is still her sobriety and staying on the right path, and Henry is a positive influence for that."