Demi Lovato Recalls ‘Shaking and Crying’ When She Came Out to Her Parents

Demi Lovato opened up about the "beautiful" moment she came out to her parents.

The "Anyone" singer, who recently made her emotional comeback at the 2020 Grammy Awards, recalled telling her mom and day she may end up with a woman during an interview with Andy Cohen on his SiriusXM show Thursday (January 29). She described feeling super nervous before telling them, but that after it was done, she was so "grateful."

"I didn't tell my parents that I saw myself ending up possibly with a woman, too, until 2017," the Disney Channel alum explained. "It was actually, like, emotional but really beautiful. After everything was done, I was, like, shaking and crying, and I just felt overwhelmed."

Lovato admitted she most nervous to tell her mom but said both of her "incredible" parents were super supportive of her sexuality. "My mom was the one that I was like super nervous about, but she was just like, 'I just want you to be happy,'" she shared. "That was so beautiful and amazing, and like I said, [I'm] so grateful."

Elsewhere in her interview, the 27-year-old pop star also discussed her desire to have children in the next decade, revealing she's still figuring out if she wants to start a family with a partner or not.

"I don't know what my future looks like," she said. "I don't know if I'm going to have kids this year or in 10 years. I don't know if I'm going to do it with a partner or without. Women, we don't need partners to, you know, amen!"

You can check out Lovato's full interview, below:

The singer is currently Miami ahead of the Super Bowl LIV, where she'll perform the national anthem. "I'm here in Miami! Ready for the Super Bowl!!" she wrote on Instagram. "Let's do this!!"