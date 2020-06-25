Demi Lovato Declares Her Love for Boyfriend Max Ehrich in Sweet Birthday Tribute

Demi Lovato's birthday tribute to boyfriend Max Ehrich is a declaration of her deep love for him.

The "Sorry Not Sorry" singer shared a beautiful message on the soap opera actor's 29th birthday Wednesday (June 24) via Instagram, in which she reveals she never felt "unconditionally loved and accepted" by someone like this before.

Lovato posted the sweet note alongside a series of never-before-seen PDA-filled photos of the couple, who began dating in March at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"BAAAYYBEEE - I have so much fun with you and there's so many things I want to say right now but I want to be present and spend this bday with you so I’ll be quick:

Being with you makes life SO MUCH FUN," she wrote. "We literally act like hooligans on the daily and don’t give a F--K if we’re embarrassing ourselves if others are around!!"

"I spend my days with you, bare-faced and in a bathing suit," Lovato continued. "I feel unconditionally loved and accepted by you in a way that I’ve never felt before. I can’t explain it or you...you’re indescribable, you beautiful, man. Inside and out you are jaw-droppingly gorgeous."

The pop star also called Ehrich "a positive lil beam of light in my life."

"I can’t wait to make more birthday memories together," she added. "Here’s to the future baby. I love you @maxehrich. p.s. everyone swipe to see my dog Ella literally trying to steal my man..."

Ehrich responded to Lovato's message in the comments section, writing, "I love you infinitely baby" before posting pictures of him kissing her on his own Instagram account to show his appreciation.

"blessed birthday [cake emoji] thanks for all the love," he wrote.