Demi Lovato is sporting a new hairdo.

The striking new look comes days after she debuted long blonde locks when she hosted the E!'s People Choice Awards. On Wednesday (November 18), the "Anyone" singer chopped off her hair and shaved the backside of her head. She styled it into a chic mohawk look and posed for Instagram.

"I did a thing..." she captioned the first photo. Lovato also shared a number of images from an epic photo shoot where she donned all black and flaunted her new look.

Lovato's celebrity friends were quick to comment on her new hair. "LOVING THIS NEW ERA ALREADY," fashion photographer Angelo Kritikos wrote, seemingly referencing Lovato's upcoming album. Ruby Rose added, "Yes you did!!!"

Lovato's hairstylist, Amber Maynard Bolt, also shared a post concerning her new era. "There is something about changing your hair so drastically that allows you to own yourself in a way you never thought," she wrote. Her stylist Siena added, "And to the next chapter..."

See the photos, below.