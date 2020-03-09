Demi Lovato Praises Billie Eilish for ‘Keeping Her Body a Mystery’

Demi Lovato said she admires Billie Eilish for staying true to herself and "keeping her body a mystery" despite the music industry's expectations and standards.

According to PopCrave, the "Anyone" singer spoke about the Grammy award winner in a new interview, in which she applauds the 18-year-old's authenticity and the fact that she's doing the completely opposite of what the world expects from her as a young pop artist.

"What stands out to me about Billie is that she is going opposite of what everybody expects a 17-turning-18-year-old to do in the pop industry, which is to take off your clothes, be sexy," Lovato explained. "She's just totally staying authentic to herself, she's keeping her body a mystery.”

She continued, "I've heard her say in interviews, [it's] because she doesn't want to give that power to other people and I think that's so powerful and awesome. I think she's being totally authentic to herself as an artist, and I love what she's creating. So, I'd love to do something with her one day."

In the past, Eilish has revealed the real reason she always wears baggy clothes while speaking her truth in a 2019 Calvin Klein ad. She explained that no one can judge her if they can't see her body.

“That’s why I wear baggy clothes,” she says in the ad. "Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what’s underneath. Nobody can be like, ‘she’s slim-thick,’ ‘she’s not slim-thick,’ ‘she’s got a flat ass,’ ‘she's got a fat ass.’ No one can say any of that because they don't know.”

