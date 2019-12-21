Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson Have Reportedly Split

Demi Lovato and Austin Wilson have reportedly called it quits after going public last month.

The 27-year-old has deleted all images of Wilson off of her social media accounts. In turn, Austin has deleted all images of Lovato off of his Instagram account and unfollowed her. This comes days after the pair were spotted having an adorable date night at Disneyland.

Lovato allegedly direct messaged a fan account confirming the news. "Please don't go after him," she reportedly wrote. "He's a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he's got a lot of tattoos. Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers."

Although it is unknown how they met, Lovato and Wilson shared mutual friends including Thomas Trussell III. Trussell passed away from a reported drug overdose earlier this year, Lovato commemorated her friend by getting a tattoo to honor him.

“She’s concentrating on herself and her work right now, as well as focusing on her relationship with God,” a source told People of the split. “She’s excited for what this next chapter in 2020 will bring.”