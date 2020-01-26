Demi Lovato Cries Through Heartbreaking ‘Anyone’ Performance at 2020 Grammys
Demi Lovato made a triumphant, emotional return Sunday (Jan. 26) when she debuted her new song, "Anyone," at the 2020 Grammy Awards.
The song, reportedly written days prior to her near-fatal 2018 overdose, recounted Lovato's feelings of loneliness and isolation amid struggles with substance abuse.
Taking the stage in a gorgeous white gown and backed by a pianist, the pop star was forced to restart after choking up mere moments into the first verse.
After a pause to gather herself, Lovato soldiered on, a lone tear rolling down her cheek as she belted — her voice sometimes cracking with emotion — the twinkling ballad about feeling alone and isolated.
At the end, she was cheered on by a standing ovation from the audience.
See the lyrics for Demi Lovato's "Anyone," and listen to the new single, below.
I tried to talk to my piano
I tried to talk to my guitar
Talked to my imagination
Confided into alcohol
I tried and tried and tried some more
Told secrets 'til my voice was sore
Tired of empty conversation
No one hears me anymore
100 million stories and 100 million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening
I talked to shooting stars but they always getting it wrong
I feel stupid when I pray
So why am I praying anyway
If nobody's listening?
Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord is there anyone?
I need someone
Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord is there anyone?
I need someone
I used to crave the world's attention
I think I cried too many times
I just need some more affection
Anything to get me by
100 million stories and 100 million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening
I talked to shooting stars but they always getting it wrong
I feel stupid when I pray
So why am I praying anyway
If nobody's listening?
Anywone, please send me anyone
Lord is there anyone?
I need someone
Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord is there anyone?
I need someone
100 million stories and 100 million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening