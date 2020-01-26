Demi Lovato Cries Through Heartbreaking ‘Anyone’ Performance at 2020 Grammys

Demi Lovato made a triumphant, emotional return Sunday (Jan. 26) when she debuted her new song, "Anyone," at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

The song, reportedly written days prior to her near-fatal 2018 overdose, recounted Lovato's feelings of loneliness and isolation amid struggles with substance abuse.

Taking the stage in a gorgeous white gown and backed by a pianist, the pop star was forced to restart after choking up mere moments into the first verse.

After a pause to gather herself, Lovato soldiered on, a lone tear rolling down her cheek as she belted — her voice sometimes cracking with emotion — the twinkling ballad about feeling alone and isolated.

At the end, she was cheered on by a standing ovation from the audience.

See the lyrics for Demi Lovato's "Anyone," and listen to the new single, below.

I tried to talk to my piano
I tried to talk to my guitar
Talked to my imagination
Confided into alcohol

I tried and tried and tried some more
Told secrets 'til my voice was sore
Tired of empty conversation
No one hears me anymore

100 million stories and 100 million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening

I talked to shooting stars but they always getting it wrong
I feel stupid when I pray
So why am I praying anyway
If nobody's listening?

Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord is there anyone?
I need someone

Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord is there anyone?
I need someone

I used to crave the world's attention
I think I cried too many times
I just need some more affection
Anything to get me by

100 million stories and 100 million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening

I talked to shooting stars but they always getting it wrong
I feel stupid when I pray
So why am I praying anyway
If nobody's listening?

Anywone, please send me anyone
Lord is there anyone?
I need someone

Anyone, please send me anyone
Lord is there anyone?
I need someone

100 million stories and 100 million songs
I feel stupid when I sing
Nobody's listening to me
Nobody's listening

