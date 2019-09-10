Delays To Wizarding Themed Restaurant Upset Some Customers

Around a month ago we let you know that a wizarding-style restaurant was coming to Maine. Within days, The Perfect Spell had sold out in preparation for opening day. Fans from all over Maine were excited to be one of the first to try this new restaurant just to see if it was as magical as they believed it to be.

That joy turned into sadness for some very quickly when last night, just a few days before The Perfect Spell was set to open, people that reserved tickets for opening weekend were informed the restaurant would not be opening on the date expected. Now some of the people who were set to be the first to try the restaurant may have to wait months for their chance.

The Perfect Spell has offered many options to make up for the cancellations, as you can see from the full email sent to customers below:

We are coming to you this evening with some sad news and we apologize about the inconvenience ahead of time. Our Grand Opening to The Perfect Spell unfortunately has been set back due to town meeting schedule conflicts... For the major Inconvenience we will refund monies for all tickets bought for dates before Oct. 3rd and as a sorry gift we invite you all back for FREE seats on only selected dates below. (This doesn’t include food/drinks just your free show seats.) If the selected days don’t work for you we apologize please feel free yourself to hop back on Eventbrite and make another reservation after the refund is made and when arriving give the server your name and your name will be on a list for 20% off the bill! Our New Grand Opening is on Thursday October 3rd. For those that had seats for our Grand Opening Friday {We are coming to you this evening with some sad news and we apologize about the inconvenience ahead of time. Our Grand Opening to The Perfect Spell unfortunately has been set back due to town meeting schedule conflicts... For the major Inconvenience we will refund monies for all tickets bought for dates before Oct. 3rd and as a sorry gift we invite you all back for FREE seats on only selected dates below. (This doesn’t include food/drinks just your free show seats.) If the selected days don’t work for you we apologize please feel free yourself to hop back on Eventbrite and make another reservation after the refund is made and when arriving give the server your name and your name will be on a list for 20% off the bill! Our New Grand Opening is on Thursday October 3rd. For those that had seats for our Grand Opening Friday [September] 13th we can offer your party free seats for our Grand Opening Thursday Oct 3rd. Only those that had grand opening seats may have our new Grand Opening date spots. IF TRYING TO MAKE FREE SEATING RESERVATIONS AGAIN PLEASE GET ON FACEBOOK AT THIS TIME AND MESSAGE US A DAY AND TIME FROM THE DATES LISTED BELOW AND WE CAN SEE IF WE CAN GET YOU INTO THE DATE YOU WANT! **FREE SEAT DATES FOR REFUND CUSTOMERS ONLY** Two seating times on all dates listed 6P.M. & 8P Oct - 10th - 17th - 24th November 7th - 14th - 21st - 28th Dec - 5th Feb - 2nd - 9th - 16th It is first come first serve on reservation dates. Please give us time to get back as we are flooded with messages. We will go in order the reservations come in so no one looses there spot. Again we apologize for this inconvenience and we hope to see you at our new restaurant the THE PERFECT SPELL with a new reservation. -Joe and Marcus