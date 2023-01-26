Date Set for 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race

A date has been set for the annual Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race.

The 2023 Kenduskeag Stream Canoe Race is set for April 15. This will the 56th running of the annual race. Registration will open in the coming weeks.

Last race was a return to normal after COVID restrictions were fully lifted. Only a limited number of boaters were be allowed to participate in the 2021 race. The event was capped at 155 boats, or 310 people. In addition, spectators were not allowed to view the race at the popular Six Mile Falls area. In 2020, the race was canceled all together.

Racers will be able to register online, or in person at the Bangor Parks & Recreation office. Registration typically opens in late February or early March.

The 16.5-mile race begins in Kenduskeag Village and ends at the Penobscot River in downtown Bangor. The race typically attracts around 800-900 paddlers, and hundreds of spectators each year.

