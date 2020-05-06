The “Harry Potter at Home” initiative started by J.K. Rowling and her company to keep children and families a little more entertained while stuck in coronavirus quarantine has begun a fun new project — videos of special guests reading the first novel, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The project began this week with Chapter 1, read by the ideal candidate: Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe.

That’s right, if you head over to WizardingWorld.com right now you can watch “The Boy Who Lived,” read by the guy who played him. This video announcing the new project teases several other upcoming readers, including David Beckham, Dakota Fanning, Stephen Fry, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them star Eddie Redmayne.

The site promises there will be new narrators reading Sorcerer’s Stone “every week as they take turns to read different sections of the Philosopher’s Stone/Sorcerer’s Stone, until we reach the end with Chapter Seventeen. Keep an eye out for some very special surprise cameos along the way too.” The videos will also include fan-made artwork illustrating important moments from the books — but if you prefer to listen audiobook style, that option is also available on Spotify. As for Radcliffe, he does an excellent job reading his portion of the book — but you have to figure this is not the first time he’s looked through these pages.