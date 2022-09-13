Daigle Hat Trick Helps Fort Fairfield Hand Easton First Loss

On Monday evening the Fort Fairfield Tigers hosted Class D North rival and neighbor, the Easton Bears. Fort Fairfield has a young and talented team looking to compete in the playoffs this year, and the veteran Easton team figures to be one of the top contenders. Easton put their perfect 7-0 record on the line and Fort Fairfield with a record of 1-2. Easton's schedule will slow down over the next week as the school is set to release the potato harvest break.

Tigers taming the Bears offense

Long and lean goalkeeper Brett Senal was able to stifle many of the Easton attacks during Monday's game. Owen Sweeney of the Bears did find the back of the net in the first half for Easton's only goal of the night. The Tigers came out hungry for a win in front of their home crowd, and Micah Daigle gave them plenty to cheer about.

A tip of the hat

Daigle treated the fans and his teammates to a hat trick in the game. His three goals helped propel the Tigers out in front, allowing Senal and the defense to relax while taking on the Easton attack. Joel Cormier added a goal for Fort Fairfield while Graedon King and Josh Schupbach each had an assist. Ethan Willard provided an assist on two of the Fort Fairfield goals.

Goalies under pressure

Senal made 8 saves on 11 shots for the Tigers and Zach Pelletier made 10 saves on 18 shots for the Easton Bears. Fort Fairfield is now 2-2 on the season and scheduled to play Katahdin on Wednesday. Easton falls to 7-1 and will play Hodgdon/East Grand on Thursday. The Tigers and Bears will meet in Easton on September 23, then Easton will not play a game again until October 10.