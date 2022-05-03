Cyr & Martin Duel in Van Buren; Madawaska Picks Up Comeback Win

Classic pitches duel in Van Buren on Monday

The Madawaska Owls traveled to take on the Van Buren Crusaders on Monday in Class D North baseball action. Van Buren came into the game with a record of 1-0 after defeating Central Aroostook last week. This was the first game of the season for Coach Taggett's Owls who are coming off a semifinal appearance in last year's playoffs.

Crusaders strike first

It was a pitcher's duel in Van Buren as Noah Martin took the hill for the Crusaders, and Carsen Cyr started on the mound for Madawaska. Van Buren would plate 3 runs in the third with Henry Hebert and Brady Laplante driving in the Crusaders runs.

Martin and Cyr steady their teams

Noah Martin held the Owls offense scoreless until Carsen Cyr drove in Madawaska's first run of the game on a double to left field. Martin would get out of the inning without any further trouble, and the Crusaders took a 3-1 lead into the seventh inning of play. Martin would reach his pitch count limit for the day and would have to be pulled out with one out in the seventh inning.

Wild 6th & 7th Inning

Madawaska was able to get two runners on base when Ian Beaulieu smacked a single to drive in a run to cut Van Buren's lead to 3-2. Down to their final out, Carsen Cyr hit a line drive triple down the left field line to drive in two more runs to give the Owls a 4-3 lead. Beaulieu pitched the final two innings in relief of Cyr, and closed the door on Van Buren in the bottom of the seventh inning. Madawaska picked up a dramatic come-from-behind win over Van Buren by a score of 4-3.

Check out these impressive stat lines

Carsen Cyr pitched 5 innings and striking out 15 batters while Beaulieu earned the win in relief, pitching 2 innings of 1-hit baseball and striking out 4 Crusaders’ batters. Noah Martin pitched 6 and 1/3 innings giving up just 2 runs on 3 hits, and striking out 16 batters. Quinn Smith of Van Buren struck out 2 batters in relief.

Up Next:

Madawaska is now 1-0 and will host the Wisdom Pioneers on Wednesday, while Van Buren 1-1 will host Southern Aroostook on Friday afternoon.

MDI-Caribou Baseball Doubleheader The MDI Trojans and Caribou Vikings opened the 2022 regular season with a doubleheader in Bar Harbor on Saturday, April 23rd