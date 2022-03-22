Cummings Steps Down From Basketball, Softball at Presque Isle

A surprising announcement out of Presque Isle High School

There are major changes in the immediate future for Presque Isle High school athletics as they search to fill three varsity positions. The athletics department for Presque Isle sent out a press release on Tuesday announcing another significant change in its coaching staff, this time in two sports.

20 seasons overall as a head varsity coach as SAD #1

Terry Cummings has decided to step down as head coach for the Presque Isle varsity boys' basketball team, and the Wildcats' varsity softball team. Cummings served as the lead for the basketball program for 11 years and as head softball coach for nine seasons.

Softball finds immediate replacement

Tim McCue will be stepping in to immediately fill the varsity softball position for 2022. Pitchers and catchers are able to begin practices this week throughout Maine. McCue has been a longtime coach in multiple sports and levels at SAD #1, and is the current boys’ varsity soccer coach.

More from Coach Cummings

Terry Cummings made sure to thank the many people along the way during his 11 years as a coach at the school district. It's hard to blame the father of a to be senior for wanting to enjoy their child's final year of school.

Cummings said, "I want to be able to sit back and enjoy it without all the stress and worry of coaching. This will provide me with the opportunity to be just known as "dad".

Some numbers

During his tenure as the basketball coach, Cummings’ team held an overall record of 109-96. This past year the Wildcats fell in the quarterfinal round to #1 Ellsworth, the eventual Northern Maine Champions. Having covered the Wildcats, there were no harder working teams than coach Cummings led teams. He has always been able to get maximum effort from his players and a respect that earned Presque Isle this year's Sportsmanship Award.

A busy committee in Presque Isle

The search for a replacement for Cummings will begin shortly. A search committee will be busy as just last week head varsity girls' basketball coach Jeff Hudson stepped down after a 23-year tenure with the program. Stay right here for the latest on this situation as the replacements are named.

