Couple Displaced by Fire Near New Denmark, N.B.

Two adults are safe after a fire Thursday night significantly damaged their home just south of New Denmark, near the rural community of Bell Grove, New Brunswick.

Firefighters responded to the blaze around 8:00 p.m. at a mobile home along Route 380.

The fire started in an adjacent garage and spread to the couple’s home, according to Dan Bedell of the Canadian Red Cross.

There were no injuries reported. There's no word yet on the cause of the fire.

The man and woman are staying with a relative for the time being, and Red Cross volunteers have helped them with emergency purchases like food and clothing, Bedell said.

