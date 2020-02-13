County Organizations Benefit from Spare Change

A year of waiting on spare change certainly paid off for three County organizations.

St. John Valley Associates, Northern Aroostook Alternatives and Central Aroostook Association each received $2000 in a presentation on Thursday, February 13, at the Norstate Federal Credit Union's Main Street branch in Presque Isle. The money benefits their activity efforts for the adult clients with special needs that they serve.

NorState Federal Credit Union donates fees collected from the use of their coin counters in their Madawaska, Presque Isle and Fort Kent locations to local county organizations that benefits the communities, people and members they serve.

Susan G. Whitehead, President and CEO of NorState Federal Credit Union with offices in Madawaska, Van Buren, Fort Kent, Ashland, Eagle Lake and Presque Isle, joined in the ceremony presenting representatives of Northern Aroostook Alternatives in Van Buren, Central Aroostook Association of Presque Isle and the St. John Valley Associates with $2000 each.

With the help of members and non-members who used the coin counter machines at NorState FCU during 2019, they were able to raise $6,000.00 in spare change for the three organizations.

NorState FCU announced the recipients of their coin sorter fund raising efforts for 2020 will be Activity Departments of multiple nursing and assisted living facilities in central and northern Aroostook County.