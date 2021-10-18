Country Superstar Spotted Enjoying New England Patriots Game with Robert Kraft

OH HEY KENNY! Of course, If Kenny Chesney is going to be at Gillette stadium we would PREFER it be for an amazing concert for No Shoes Nation. But Kenny knows he has an open invitation to Foxboro and is welcome to come hang out whenever he darn well pleases. Yesterday he was spotted enjoying the Pats Cowboys game with his good pal, Robert Kraft.

We were all hoping that Kenny would be our good luck charm but no such luck! We lost to the stinkin' Cowboys in overtime.

We know Kenny holds Boston and New England very near and dear to his heart. He wrote a song called "Boston" for crying out loud!

He shot part of the music video for his new song "Knowing You" in Gloucester, Massachusetts/Cape Ann.

The country superstar is very fond of Gloucester and he made it a point to visit Cape Ann's Marina Resort in 2019 because he's a "Wicked Tuna" enthusiast. Who isn't?!

He's also a fan of the Mile Marker One restaurant and spent at least an afternoon there on the deck drinking rum and making friends

Covid has kept Kenny from coming to perform at Gillette the past few years but we know the next time he does it will be the best show yet. At the time of writing this Kenny Chesney is scheduled to return to Gillette Stadium for two shows on August 26 and August 27, 2022. Tickets are still available for that show here.

