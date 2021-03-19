Congress Demanding Recall Of Popular Flea Collar

According to Fox Business, the U.S. Congress is demanding that a popular perscription flea & tick collar called Seresto be recalled due to 1,700 animal deaths and over 75,000 illnesses that appear to be connected to the Seresto collar.

According to the E.P.A. the company that manufactures the Seresto collar, Elanco Animal Health, is simply not taking the steps nescciary to address the massive amount of complains coming into the agency over the pesticides contained in the collar.

Congress is also seeking information from Bayer who developed the collar about the toxicity of the collar after a 12 year old boy developed seizures after having exposure to the collar on his familys dog.

According to the report from Fox Business company officials at Elanco plan to present evidence of how safe the collars are and reject the idea that the collars are to blame for the deaths and illinesses, and they also feel a recall is not necissary.

