Concord Coach Lines – Suspends Service

In a time when transportation options are getting smaller and smaller. Concord Trail Lines has announced a suspension of service in multi communities, and also a reduction of only one outbound and one inbound bus north of Portland per day.

Suspension on service will be in effect at ticket agencies & bus stops in Auburn (downtown Auburn Transportation Center), Bates College-Lewiston, Bath, Belfast, Brunswick, Camden/Rockport, Colby College-Waterville, Damariscotta, Lincolnville, Rockland, Searsport, U Maine Orono, Waldoboro, Wiscasset as of 3/22/20-TFN.

