1917 Bridge in ME’s Acadia National Park is Only One Made Completely of Cobblestones

A piece of history lies within the expansive and beautiful Acadia National Park up in Maine.

Cobblestone Bridge is situated "on private land outside park boundaries on the Gardiner-Mitchell Hill-Jordan Stream Road", according to the National Park Service. Like much of Maine, it is quite photogenic:

It's obvious that cameras love this bridge. However, that's not what makes this particular location special, but rather its history and composition.

What is Cobblestone Bridge in Acadia National Park?

Cobblestone Bridge dates back to 1917, and is the first and oldest of 17 carriage-road bridges built from 1917-1940, according to the NPS. William Welles Bosworth, an architect and friend of John D. Rockefeller, Jr., came up with the design.

What is a Carriage-Road?

The NPS explains that Rockefeller, ..."a skilled horseman, wanted to travel on motor-free byways via horse and carriage...his construction efforts from 1913 to 1940 resulted in roads with sweeping vistas and close-up views of the landscape."

What's Special About Cobblestone Bridge?

So, what makes this carriage-bridge stand out amongst the others? That would be what it's made of. The NPS says that Cobblestone Bridge is the only bridge made completely out of, well, cobblestones. While it's true that lots of bridges are made of stone, Cobblestone Bridge is the only one made entirely of cobblestones, specifically. Isn't that neat? The more you know.

