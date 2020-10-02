Clean Up in Maine Continues after Wind Storm

Utility crews continue to clean up the damage two days after a powerful wind storm hit the region.

Versant Power says about 450 customers are still without electricity Friday morning, most of them are in Penobscot County.

Central Maine Power reports 500 of its customers have no electricity Friday morning as crews continue to repair extensive damage from Wednesday's storm.

NB Power crews are working to restore service to about 40 homes in Madawaska County.

Versant Power said if you see a downed power line or you are still experiencing a power outage and do not see it on the Live Outage and Restoration Map, please report it. Customers may report outages and other problems on the website or by calling the Customer Contact Center at (207) 973-2000.

See Versant Power's Live Outage Map for updates.